After a courageous battle with health issues over many years, James “Jamie” H. Teeters, 45, of Taylorsville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Jamie was born August 13, 1975, in Catawba County, the son of Harold Roger Teeters and Gaynell Sharpe Teeters of Taylorsville. He had worked for Frye Medical Center and also Carolina Oncology Specialists. He was of the Christian faith and loved all kinds of music. He also enjoyed being with his friends and loved his dog, Bandit.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sister, Sherry Chapman and husband Todd of Taylorsville; his nephew, Luke; his first cousin like a brother, Dan Bolick; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A private memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 8, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jerry Rogers will officiate.

Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for the service, masks will be required.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Fresenius Staff for their compassion and excellent care and also Duke University Medical Center for their outstanding care, especially Dr. Omar Mohammondaly.

Memorials may be made to The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

