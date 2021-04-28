Davis “Sonny” Atwell Hendren passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in his home after a long and fulfilled life.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Coleen Hendren; his three daughters, Teresa, Kim, and Donna; his five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

He was born to the late Fred and Daisy Hendren a tobacco and poultry farmer and long-time furniture factory worker. More than a farmer’s son, Dave was a ‘jack of all trades,’ a man that never found a task too big or too difficult. Dave was often referred to as a ‘Gentle Giant.’ A man that also remained humble throughout his successes.

Throughout his life, he was a member and Deacon of the Hiddenite Baptist Church, a Boy Scout, a Scout Master, a Marine Veteran and two-time Meritorious Service Medal recipient, a volunteer fireman, a carpenter and small business owner, a sales manager, and most importantly, a devout son, brother, husband, father, and “Pawpaw.”

Family of Dave Hendren include wife, Coleen Kerley Hendren; three daughters, Teresa Hendren Brown and husband Kevin, Kim Hendren, and Donna Hendren Patrick and husband Tom; granddaughter, Danielle Patrick (Michael); grandsons, Shannon Clontz and wife Heather, Ryan Clontz, Mark Patrick and wife Jessica, and John Patrick (US Marine); great-granddaughters, Cadence and Kendall Clontz; sisters, Betty Hendren and husband Paul (both deceased), Linda Lackey (deceased) and husband Fred Lackey; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Phyllis and DeWhitt Patterson (both deceased), Buford (deceased) and Katherine Kerley, Lyndell (deceased) and Linda Kerley; nieces and family, Robin Hendren Maher and (Larry): daughters, Shelby and Hannah; Melissa Lackey Deal and (Wes): sons, Alex, Aaron and Ethan; Amanda Lackey Simpson and (Rodney): daughters, Emily, Hillary, Rebekah, and son, Jeremy; Debbie Patterson and (Sandy); Phoebe Kerley Boyd and (Tony): daughter, Tiffany; and nephews and family, Joey Hendren (Lisa), Patrick Patterson (Wes), Christopher Kerley, Michael Kerley and (Emily): daughter, Caroline, and son, Everett; and Todd Kerley and (Karen): son, Hunter, and daughter, Natalie.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Hiddenite Baptist Church. Rev. Zackary Deal will officiate. Burial will follow in the Hiddenite Cemetery. The body will lie in-state from Noon until 5 p.m., Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Please follow all Covid-19 guidelines for all services.

Memorials may be made to Hiddenite Baptist Church, 250 Hiddenite Church Road, Hiddenite, NC 28636.

