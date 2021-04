CHURCH RECOGNIZED FOR ASSISTANCE — Prior to their work session on April 27, 2021, the Taylorsville Town Council recognized East Taylorsville Baptist Church for hosting two large COVID vaccine events recently. Shown above, left to right: Mayor Pro Tem Kenny Poole, Pastor Jamie Steele, and Mayor George Holleman; back row – Councilwoman Kim Brown, with Councilmen Jack Simms and Ronnie Robinette.