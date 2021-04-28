Pediatric Therapy Network now open



In January 2021, Pediatric Therapy Network, a Children’s Therapy Clinic, began construction on their newest location at 545 NC 16 Hwy S in Taylorsville. The group opened this new office on April 19, 2021, for their full-service pediatric therapy clinic to better serve the Alexander area. The clinic is designed to meet each child’s individual needs through speech therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy.

Established in 2014, Pediatric Therapy Network is committed to providing compassionate, quality therapy to children and families. Pediatric Therapy Network is the most extensive pediatric therapy practice in the Unifour area, with over 40 clinicians. The practice currently serves Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell, and Gaston counties.

“We have seen an increase in demand for pediatric therapy care by families who drive from all the surrounding counties,” said Brittany Doherty, the clinic branch director of Pediatric Therapy Network – Taylorsville.

The group has operated a clinic in Hickory since 2014. The Taylorsville location will serve as a satellite clinic, making it easy to access for families in Alexander County.

The clinic will feature a custom sensory gym and equipment, and a therapy gym that has been designed with all new therapeutic equipment from traditional swings, scooters, monkey bars, and the latest technology, as well as separate speech therapy offices.

Therapy can include items such as gross motor skills, range of motion, and feeding skills.

“Getting started at PTN is easy. Simply call us, and we can set up an initial evaluation over the phone. We handle getting the physician referral and contacting your insurance company,” said owner, Nick Landry.

He said the Taylorsville clinic will be open on Mondays and Tuesdays through the first week of June, when it will be fully staffed. Then it will be open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Pediatric Therapy Network offers services to children age birth to 21 years old and is accepting new clients.

A free screening event will take place on May 12 for all services; call for an appointment, 828-358-3115.

For more information, call Pediatric Therapy Network, 828-358-3115, or visit www.ptnnc.com.



