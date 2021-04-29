Faye Walker Keller, 82, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

She was born on June 4, 1938, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Rev. J.E. Walker and Elsie Viola Richards Walker.

During her career, Faye worked in the furniture industry for Henredon Furniture and Hickory White Furniture where she retired after 25 years. She also worked for Revive in Hickory as a repair specialist.

Faye was a lifelong member of Mountain Ridge Baptist Church and enjoyed cooking and was great at it. She baked cakes for weddings all over the county. Faye was a loving wife and best friend to her husband of 65 years, JC Keller.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers-in-law, Atwell Pennell, Paul Keller, Edward Bare, and William Keller; sisters-in-law, Gail Walker, Maye Pennell, Ruby Woodring, Pauline Keller, and Louise Keller; and nephew, Bradley Keller.

Those left to cherish her memory, along with her husband, include her daughter, Atoyia Lowman; grandchildren, Chasity Woodring, Cody Sanders and Kristina, and Casey Sanders and Jessica; great-grandchildren, Marianne Smith, Zoie Smith, and Cooper Sanders; sister, Vivian Bare; brother, Wayne Walker; brothers-in-law, Tony Keller and Arthur Keller and wife Janie; along with a number of nephews and nieces; and close friend, Judy Garrison.

Visitation for Faye will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., in the Alexander Funeral Service Chapel with Rev. Neal Walker, Rev. Mark Adams, and Rev. Allen Fox officiating. Burial will follow at Mountain Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Anthony Walker, Joshua Huffman, Robbie Huffman, Randy Bare, Curtis Bare, and Chris Bare.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dillon and Josh Norwood.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.