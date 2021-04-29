Rev. Robert Anthony “Tony” Bowman, 59, of Connelly Springs, passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center following a period of declining health.

Tony was born November 7, 1961, in Catawba County, to Robert Bruce Bowman and the late Ruth Sigmon Bowman. He was the Pastor of Hildebran United Methodist Church and actively ministered in the community through programs like Second Harvest, Missional Network, and Broughton Ministry. Tony enjoyed his tractors and farming and was a member of the Icard Fire Department and the Sons of Confederate Veterans.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Carol Fox Bowman; son, Jordan Bowman and wife Melanie; many aunts, uncles, cousins, family members, and friends; and special friends, Jamie Hollowell, Terry Annas, John Sanders, Caroll Shull, Rev. Sammie Martin, and Bill Marshburn.

A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hildebran United Methodist Church at PO Box 721, Hildebran, NC 28637.

