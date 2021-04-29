Snookie Pennell Childress, 87, of Wilkesboro, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday morning, April 29, 2021.

Snookie was born on June 8, 1933, to the late “Doc” William and Ruby Jane Pennell. Snookie grew up in East Taylorsville Baptist Church. She will be lovingly remembered for spoiling her grandchildren, supporting her husband’s ministry, and baking “Snookie” bread.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Childress was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Rev. Albert Ray Childress; brother, James Fred Pennell; and grandson, Stephen Critz, Jr.

Those left to cherish and share the memories of Snookie include her two daughters, Melody Critz and husband Steve, and Kim Bouchillon and husband Jimmy; six grandchildren, Amanda Critz Staley (Michael), Kaitlyn Bouchillon, Sarah Critz Caudle (Jeremy), Daniel Bouchillon, Matthew Bouchillon, and Jameson Bouchillon; a great-grandchild, Alexys Caudle; and a niece, Scottie Barnes.

A graveside service for Mrs. Childress will be conducted at Taylorsville City Cemetery on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Mark Marshall will officiate.

The family requests that donations be made to Samaritan’s Purse/Donor Ministries, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; and Forgiven Ministry, 200 Macedonia Church Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.