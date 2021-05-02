Goodbyes are not forever, and not the end, it simply means I’ll miss you! Your wings were ready but our hearts were not. We will hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain to walk with us throughout our lives. Until we meet again sweet angel!

Paisley Jane Dula entered into heaven’s gates on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. She was the infant daughter of Tyrese Dula and Shauna Chancy.

In addition to her parents, those left to cherish her memory include two sisters, Hasley Dula of the home, and Alyana Brown of Taylorsville; paternal grandparent, Kimberly Rangel of Taylorsville; maternal grandparent, April Brown of Taylorsville; great-grandparents, Lou Ann White and husband Jason of Taylorsville, Wanda Hartley of Ferguson, and Donna Carpenter; aunts and uncle, Abigial Brown, Maddison Brown, Nick Lund, Ava Cook, Latia Thomas, Tiffani Thomas, and Amanda Lund, all of Taylorsville, and Jody Love of Ferguson; and cousins, Salem Fink, Malaki Thomas, and Josiah Thomas.

No services are planned at this time.

