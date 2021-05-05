HELP WANTED

************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

************

NEEDED IMMEDIATELY – vinyl siding installer. Also need someone to call paint and clean up. Pay starting at $12 if unexperienced, more for experienced workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Leave message we will return your call.

************

DRIVER NEEDED to run Midwest, and some Penn., pays 25% of the gross. Need 2 years CDL experience. Home most weekends. Call Karen at 336-902-5597.

************

PRODUCT DEVELOPER – AUTOMOTIVE – Borealis Compounds, Inc., seeks Product Developer- Automotive, responsible for leading polypropylene (PP) production projects for compounding facility in Taylorsville, NC. Spec. duties incl.: researching, analyzing & assessing PP compound product development projects, incl. keeping abreast of competitor PP tech offerings, liaising w/external PP lab & production teams to evaluate product recipes, upgrading existing products to meet new target market needs & translating customer & end-user app needs into PP product process specs. Must be able & willing to travel domestically & internationally to various unanticipated employer, client & other locations up to 15%. Send resume & cover letter to [email protected]

************

ADVANTAGE NONWOVENS & CONVERTING has full-time positions available:

– General labor positions

– Warehouse/Delivery Driver (MUST HAVE CLEAN DRIVING RECORD)

Call (828) 635-1880 for more info.