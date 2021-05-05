LEGAL NOTICES

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Robert Franklin Parker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of April, 2021.

TAMERIA PARKER CORPENING

2664 10th Ave. Lane NE

Conover, NC 28613

executor

may19-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Robert Lee Spears, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of April, 2021.

SEAN ELLIOTT SPEARS

1661 Tanglewood Drive

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

may19-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Roy Everett Bruce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of April, 2021.

JULIE R. WILSON

358 Fair Acres Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may19-21p

************

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrator of the estate of Joyce Davidson Pierce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of April, 2021.

TIMOTHY JAMES PATTERSON

882 Vashti Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JACQUELINE LOUISE PATTERSON

880 Vashti Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

may19-21p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Paul Dean Earp, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of April, 2021.

JUDY EARP ROULIC

4751 Millersville Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

may19-21p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Jennifer Menscer, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Joseph Frank Menscer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 27th day of July 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 28th day of April, 2021.

JENNIFER MENSCER

CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

may19-21p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

John David Spivey, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Carolyn Marie Spivey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 27th day of July 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 28th day of April, 2021.

JOHN DAVID SPIVEY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

may19-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Irene Marie Shedrow, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of April, 2021.

FRANK A. LALONE

485 NC Hwy. 16 N.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may12-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Mary Jane Lacey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of April, 2021.

CONNIE LACEY

1032 Lucky Lane

Hamptonville, NC 27020

executor

may12-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Cynthia Morrison Guy, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of April, 2021.

MARK GUY

130 Kerri Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may12-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Goldie Barnes Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of April, 2021.

BEVERLY H. JOHNSON

115 Weeping Cherry Ln.

Statesville, NC 28681

executor

may12-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Denise Dianne Drum, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2021.

DIANNE JOYNER DRUM

132 Glenn Drum Farm Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

may12-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Bobby Ray Barnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of April, 2021.

CHAD LEE BARNES

902 College Ave.

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

may12-21p

************

ADMINISTRATOR CTA NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the estate of Arbutus Wagoner Bard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of April, 2021.

JASON ALEXANDER BARD

1415 Holshouser Rd.

Rockwell, NC 28138

administrator

may12-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Betty Stanley Petree, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of April, 2021.

DONALD GREGORY PETREE

98 Beth Eden Est. Ln.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may5-21p

************

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Clifford Romillis Phillips, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of August, 2019

KEISHA WALKER

1313 East Maiden Rd.

Maiden, NC 28650

JESSICA LAW

871 Sam Hefner Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

may5-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Wyenne Winecoff Duncan, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of April, 2021.

ROBERT WILLIAM DUNCAN, JR.

253 Airport Road

P.O. Box 57

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may5-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Hurshel Charlie Teague, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 12th day of April, 2021.

DOROTHY JONES TEAGUE

104 Baker Teague Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

may5-21p