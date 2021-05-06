Beryl Carlton Jr., a native of Alexander County, Hiddenite Community, and resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away on May 6, 2021.

He is predeceased by Mr. Beryl Carlton Sr., Mr. Joe Lackey Jr., and Mr. Steve Lackey.

He is survived by his mother, Lona Bell Poole Lackey of Hiddenite; his wife, Mrs. V. Diana Carlton of Charlotte; daughter, Natasha M. Carlton of Alpharetta, Georgia; son, Patrick Carlton (Sannyu) and grandchildren, Yhana, Kaleb, Chase, and Connor, all of Charlotte; brothers, William Ray Lackey, (Joyce), Gary Lackey (Liz), and Harvey Lackey (Jeannie); sisters, Effie Lackey and Barbara L. Robinson; uncles, Mr. Russell Lackey of Statesville, Mr. James Lackey of Hiddenite, and Mr. Harry Lackey (Barbara) of Taylorsville; and aunts, Wilma Stevenson of Statesville, Madie (Joe) Jones of Taylorsville, Alice L. Rankin of Statesville, and Mrs. Linda N. Lackey of Hiddenite.

He became a member of Zion Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church at an early age. Beryl was a proud graduate of Happy Plains High School (Class of ‘59) in Taylorsville. He was a graduate of Winston Salem State University as well as an Army Veteran.

His first employment as a career educator was returning home and teaching at Taylorsville Elementary School. That was among the highlights of his professional educational accomplishments. He is beloved and will be missed by his many relatives and friends.

There will be a public viewing for Mr. Carlton on Wednesday, May 12, 1-6 p.m., at Long and Son Mortuary, 2312 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte, NC 28216. The service will be at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, May 13, at East Stonewall AME Zion Church, 1729 Griers Grove Road, Charlotte, NC 28216. A face covering is required for the viewing and service. Interment will be Friday, May 14, at the VA National Cemetery Salisbury, North Carolina, 504 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144.