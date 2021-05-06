Joyce Arlene Bennett White, 55, of Taylorsville, passed over into Heaven on Thursday evening, May 6, 2021.

Joyce was born January 21, 1966, in Alexander County, to John Poole and Frances Bennett Blount. Joyce was a member of East Taylorsville Baptist Church.

Those left to cherish and celebrate the life and memories of Joyce include her mother, Frances Marie Bennett Blount; father, John Bristol Poole (Raynell); daughters, Erica Bennett and Amanda Jackson, both of Taylorsville; three sisters, Debra Bennett, Alfreida George, and special sister, Sandra Bennett; and, three brothers, Marvin Clark, John Clark, and Cecil Clark, all of Taylorsville.

Visitation for Mrs. White will be conducted at East Taylorsville Baptist Church in the Jennings Building on Wednesday afternoon, May 12, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Jamie Steele officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Chapel AME Cemetery.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all services.

