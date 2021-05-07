Colene Klevay Goodwin Philmon, 84, of Hiddenite, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 7, 2021, at her home.

She was born July 27, 1936, in Rockbridge County, Virginia, the daughter of the late Earl Bryan and Flora Evelyn Roach Goodwin.

Colene was a member of Faith Revival Crusades and Missions Church, where she served as the treasurer for 40 plus years. She was a tax preparer for 50 plus years, held various offices in different community functions throughout Alexander County, such as Ancestry Club, Rocky Springs Homemakers Club, Vashti Volunteer Fire Department, and VFD Ladies Auxiliary.

She, along with her family, was known for the homemade ice cream they made for 30 plus years at the annual Vashti Day. She was known for her homemade dill pickles. She also enjoyed oil painting pictures for her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years as of October 15, 2020, Thomas Alva Philmon, Sr.; a son, Thomas Philmon, Jr.; a grandson, Christopher Payne; two sisters, Carletta Reid and Flora Earlene Goodwin; an infant brother, Earl Bryan Goodwin, Jr.; and infant sister, Cora Katherine Goodwin.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory are a son, Earl (Beth) Philmon of Cary; two daughters, Sandra (Curtis) Payne of Stony Point, and Sheila (Randy) Sweet of Hiddenite; eight grandchildren, Stephanie (Shane) Sherrill of Stony Point, Kelley (Jason) Pearson of Marietta, Georgia, Shelley (Kevin) White of Stony Point, Sharon (Chris ) Watts of Stony Point, Shannon (Carl) Ritchie of Durham, Evan (Kim) Philmon of Apex, Darren (Lauren) Sweet of Taylorsville, Ryan (Michelle) Philmon of Charlotte, and Linda (Ricky) Josey of Statesville; step-grandchild, Alexander Doggett of Raleigh; 14 great-grandchildren, Justin Sherrill, Ayden White, Savannah Pearson, Owen White, Stuart Ritchie, Nyaomi Foote, Alice Ritchie, Mason Watts, Hudson Philmon, Sophia Watts, Milly Philmon, Alan Josey, Taylor (Will) Pennell, and Shayna Case; four great-great-grandchildren, Axton Pennell, Arya Josey, Rinsley Case, and Blakley Pennell; three brothers, Ed (Linda) Goodwin Stony Point, Daniel “Boone” (Carol) Goodwin, and Leonard (Shawna) Goodwin of Brooksville, Florida; three sisters, Fern (Bobby) Wells Springfield, Tennessee, Marlene (Mike) Carr, and Bertha (Kevin) Lamb of Hiddenite; a sister-in-law, Jeanette Philmon of Covington, Georgia; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Her family would like to thank the following special caregivers, Sammi Jo Johnson, Jesse Jo and Ryan Anderson, Sabrina Weikle, and Denise Rhodes for their love and care of our sweet loved one.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Michael Carr and Rev. James Safrit will officiate. A private graveside service will follow the service. The family will receive friends from 2:30-4 p.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers will include her grandsons: Darren Sweet, Evan Philmon, Ryan Philmon, Kevin White, Jason Pearson, and Chris Watts.

Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is serving the family of Colene Klevay Goodwin Philmon.