Jane O. Mohney, 98, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, May 7, 2021, at Trinity Ridge in Hickory.

Born on March 3, 1923, in Syracuse, New York, she was the daughter of the late Samuel B. and Helen (Bourne) Kirkpatrick. She was a graduate of North Rose High School and State University of New York at Cobleskill where she majored in food service. In 1943, she was a dietician at Highland Hospital in Rochester, New York.

Jane and her late husband, William H. Mohney, married July 10, 1944, in Lyons, New York. After his army service, they lived in Ithaca, New York, where he attended Cornell University. In 1950, William took a teaching position at York Central School in Retsof, New York. During his 30 years, he taught agriculture, science, and biology.

The Mohney Family lived in Butere, Kenya, for two years where William taught science at Butere Girl’s School. This was a relationship with the Episcopal Church and the Diocese of Maseno, Kenya.

During his retirement, William and Jane served in the Peace Corps in St. Lucia in the Caribbean. Upon their return, they moved to Hickory, to establish the Hickory Bed and Breakfast which they operated until 1991, when they moved to Bethlehem.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred Kirkpatrick.

She is survived by her children, Susan of La Mesa, California, David (Bonita) of New York City, New York, Stephen of Brooklyn, New York, and Kirk (Melanie) of Gardiner, Maine; grandson, Zachary Mohney; and granddaughters, Emma and Helen Mohney.

Scattering of her cremains will be scheduled at a later date at Dell Memorial Garden at The Church of Ascension in Hickory.

Memorial contributions may be made to SUNY Cobleskill Foundation, State University of NY, College of Agriculture and Technology, Cobleskill, NY 12043.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

