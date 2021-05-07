Roger Dale Bowman, 73, of Taylorsville, passed away on May 7, 2021, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

Born February 28, 1948, in Catawba County, he was the son of the late Clyde McCree Bowman and Cordelia Duncan Bowman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Travis Bowman; brother, Carroll Bowman; and sister, Lillie Jo Elder.

Roger is survived by his wife of 51 years, Laverne Garner Bowman; sons, Stacy Bowman and Brett Bowman (Season); daughter, Holly Bowman Morrow (Jason); brothers, Charles Bowman (Carolyn) and Leon Bowman (Joanne); sisters, Phyllis Little (Harvey) and Frances Sigmon; grandchildren, Seth Morrow, Tanner Allen, and Collin and Willow Collman; sisters-in-law, Elaine Jolly and Audene (Tommy) Chapman; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in the Chapel of Drum Funeral Home in Hickory with Rev. Eddie Jolly officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Lutheran Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202; or The Humane Society, 3224 20th Ave SE, Newton, NC 28658.

Condolences may be sent to the Bowman Family at www.drumfh-hickory.com.

The Bowman Family has entrusted funeral arrangements to Drum Funeral Home in Hickory.