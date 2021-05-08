Jeanette Icenhour, 88, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Taylorsville House.

Jeanette was born August 22, 1932, in Catawba County, the daughter of the late George Ray Poovey and Bonnie Mae Hoover Poovey.

She retired from Clark Schwebel in Statesville and was a member of White Plains Baptist Church. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved taking a ride in their airplane. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, visiting all 50 states in the U. S.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Joy Jeanette Perry; step-daughter, Diann Stocks and her husband David who survives; and four siblings.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Everette Icenhour of the home; son, Paul Ray Edwards and wife Debbie of Newton; step-sons, Lynn Icenhour and wife Mindy, Clifford Icenhour and wife Kathy, and David Icenhour and wife Debbie, all of Taylorsville; 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister; and a brother.

The family will hold a memorial service at 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at White Plains Baptist Church. Rev. Tony Daniels and Rev. Neil George will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to White Plains Baptist Church.

