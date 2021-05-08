Shirley Ann Hass Travis, 70, of Claremont, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her residence.

She was born on January 18, 1951, the daughter of the late Ray Macon and Lura Frances Ellison Hass. Shirley had just retired last week from Carpenter Company where she had worked as a sewer for 43 years.

She was of the Christian faith and had a special love for her family. Shirley was a hard worker in every aspect of her life and enjoyed going shopping in her spare time.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Johnny Hass; infant brother, Billy Hass; infant sister, Carolyn Hass; and son-in-law, Chad Hefner.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Scott Travis, and Randy Travis and wife Jeanie; daughter, Kelly Hefner; sisters, Jean Setzer and husband Gary, and Brenda Bolick and husband Charlie; grandchildren, Brandy Goble, Kaylee Hall, Matthew Travis, and Matthew Wills; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn, Mackenzie and Allison Goble; along with a number of nephews, nieces, special friends, and co-workers.

The family of Shirley will receive friends on Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 12:00 Noon – 1:00 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Service. The funeral service will follow in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Schronce officiating. Burial will follow at Hiddenite Cemetery.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

