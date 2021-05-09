Judy Payne Chapman, 80, of Taylorsville, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Gordon Hospice House in Statesville.

Judy was born June 2, 1940, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Ransom Vance Payne and Pearl Warren Payne.

She had worked as a Transportation Aid for Wilkes Senior Citizens Council for Wilkes County before retiring. Judy enjoyed singing (great alto singer). She enjoyed going to church, loved her family, friends, church family, and reading her Bible; she read it through more than 28 times. She enjoyed helping people, especially senior citizens and enjoyed people; for she was a people person.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Catherine Payne Senter and Peggy Joyce Payne; two brothers, Roger Vance Payne and Christy Lindy Payne; two brothers-in-law, Shuford Deal and Bob Senter; father and mother-in-law, Uriah C. Chapman and Ruby Chapman; siblings-in-law, Alma Moore, Ethel Auton, Ralph Chapman, Estelle Chapman, Ruby Freeman, Vivian Gentle, Wade Chapman, Frances Lail, and Alan Chapman; and brother-in-law, Steven Warren.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, who she married August 6, 1967, Rev. Phil Chapman of the home; sons, Timothy Chapman, and Curtis Chapman and wife Sheri; grandson, Cole; sister, Jackie Payne Deal; two sisters-in-law, Nancy Faulk and Patty Payne; siblings-in-law, Larry Doby Chapman and wife Tootsie, Nancy Faulk and husband Rick, Danny Chapman and wife Melinda, Ann Warren, Guy Chapman and wife Penny, and Kathy Lail; brother-in-law, Jerry Lail; sister-in-law, Sherry Chapman; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Liledoun Baptist Church. Rev. Jason Payne, Rev. Jeff Chapman, and Rev. Kyle Chapman will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 -4 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. The body will lie in state from 9 a.m. until Noon, Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include Todd Payne, Scott Payne, Brad Payne, Dale Milstead, Mark Bumgarner, and Jody Chapman.

Please apply all Covid-19 guidelines to all services.

Memorials may be made to Samaritan Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.

