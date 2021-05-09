Lynn Walker Moose, 54, of Statesville, was carried to her Heavenly Home in the arms of her Savior on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

Born on October 17, 1966, in Iredell County, she was a daughter of the late Rev. Coy Walker and Verna Lou Voncannon Walker. She loved singing, yard work, and being outdoors and loved her family being a loving wife, sister, friend, and most of all “Auntie Lynn.”

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Walker, and her step-mother, Cleda Walker.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff Moose; brother, Wayne (Michelle)Brown; sisters, Brenda (Tommy) Mosley and Angela (Phil) Hines; nephews, Justin and Jason Elder; nieces, Stephanie Jowers, Anita Brown, and Amanda Byrd; and great-nephew, Braden Byrd.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday at St. Mark’s Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dale Milstead and Rev. Steve Pope officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Hospice And Home Care Of Alexander of County, 50 Lucy Echerd Ln., Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com.

Nicholson Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.