Sadie Pauline “Polly” Crouch Kistler, 72, of Newton, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Carolina Caring.

A celebration of her life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Burt Dixon officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 13, at Bass-Smith Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

