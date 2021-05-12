************

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

NEEDED IMMEDIATELY – vinyl siding installer. Also need someone to call paint and clean up. Pay starting at $12 if unexperienced, more for experienced workers. Call 828-758-0694 between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Leave message we will return your call.

ADVANTAGE NONWOVENS & CONVERTING has full-time positions available:

– General labor positions

– Warehouse/Delivery Driver (MUST HAVE CLEAN DRIVING RECORD)

Call (828) 635-1880 for more info.

PART-TIME HELP WANTED – General house cleaning in Stony Point. Please call 704-585-6184 for more information.