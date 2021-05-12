LEGAL NOTICES
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
PUBLIC NOTICE: The Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at the Alexander County Campus of CVCC at 345 Industrial Blvd., Taylorsville, NC 28681, pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 158-7.1(d) concerning the conveyance of property to Paragon Films by Alexander County. The property to be conveyed consists of 25.613 acres of land, being more particularly described by deed recorded in Book 519, on Page 178 in the Alexander County Registry. The property value has been determined, and the property has been listed for sale at a minimum price of $500,000. The property is being conveyed pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 158-7.1 and will be used for the purpose of aiding and encouraging job growth via continued operations and future expansions of Paragon Films within Alexander County.
As consideration for the conveyance, the County will receive a cash payment in the amount of $600,000. Additional consideration will include increased property tax revenues generated by the property over the ten-year period following the conveyance.
Paragon Films intends to use the property for the construction of a facility to support Paragon Film’s existing manufacturing presence in the county. Prior to conveyance, as required by N.C. Gen. Stat. 158-7.1, the county shall determine the probable average hourly wage to be paid to workers to be located at the property to be conveyed and the fair market value of the property. It is the intent of the Board of Commissioners to approve the conveyance of 25.613 acres to Paragon Films for the consideration stated above.
may12-21c
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, May 24, 2021, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider citizen comment on the proposed 2021-2022 Alexander County budget. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.
All funds and departments will be considered including the General Fund, Water Funds, Revaluation, Capital Improvements, Emergency Telephone System Fund, and Solid Waste. In addition, budgets for all volunteer fire department districts will be considered including Bethlehem Fire, Wittenburg Fire, Hiddenite Fire, East Alexander Fire, Ellendale Fire, Sugar Loaf Fire, Central Alexander Fire, and Vashti Fire.
The proposed 2021-2022 budget has been submitted to the Board of Commissioners and filed with the Clerk to the Board. It is available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk to the Board at the County Administration Office, 621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, North Carolina between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9332.
Jamie M. Starnes
Clerk to the Board
Alexander County
may12-21c
ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Carlos Daniel Ortega Gutierrez, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 25th day of March, 2021.
NANCY GUTIERREZ-MEDINA
186 Stan De La Dr.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administratrix
jun2-21p
CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Millie Hewitt Schrum, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 5th day of May, 2021.
MARTHA CONRAD
181 Wood Hollow Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
HARRY H. SCHRUM
701 Deal Farm Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
jun2-21p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Colleen Miller Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 5th day of May, 2021.
JANET HAMMER MITCHELL
1949 Paul Payne Store Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
jun2-21p
CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Katherine Sloan Sprinkle, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 7th day of May, 2021.
JAMES ALLEN SPRINKLE
1097 Merrywood Dr.
Newton, NC 28658
SANDRA SPRINKLE JORDAN
123 Carderwoody Rd.
Statesville, NC 28625
executor
jun2-21p
CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Lois Edna Richey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 5th day of May, 2021.
NORMA RICHEY PAIGE
805 Hollar Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
JAMES WILLIAM RICHEY
761 Advent Church Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
jun2-21p
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Jewel Carolyn Stroupe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 6th day of May, 2021.
JULIA REYNOLDS
528 Calvary Church Rd.
Lincolnton, NC 28092
administrator
jun2-21p
ADVERTISEMENT FOR MILK BIDS
Alexander County School Nutrition Services is accepting bids for the 2021-2022 School Year for Milk Products. Bids will be publicly opened May 27, 2021, at Alexander County Schools, 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC. For information, contact Kathy Caudle, SNS, School Nutrition Director at [email protected] or call (828)632-7001 ext. 211.
may12-21c
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Harold Devon James, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 22nd day of April, 2021.
SHELBY JAMES MITCHELL
851 Riverside Farm Lane
Hiddenite, NC 28636
executrix
may26-21p
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Deborah Roberts Cox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 27th day of April, 2021.
HAROLD E. COX II
281 Fair Acres Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
may26-21p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Vicki Ann Munday, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 29th day of April, 2021.
REBECCA MUNDAY LACKEY
415 Lackey Tobacco Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
may26-21p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Robert Franklin Parker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 22nd day of April, 2021.
TAMERIA PARKER CORPENING
2664 10th Ave. Lane NE
Conover, NC 28613
executor
may19-21p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Robert Lee Spears, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 23rd day of April, 2021.
SEAN ELLIOTT SPEARS
1661 Tanglewood Drive
Hickory, NC 28601
executor
may19-21p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Roy Everett Bruce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 23rd day of April, 2021.
JULIE R. WILSON
358 Fair Acres Lane
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
may19-21p
CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Co-Administrator of the estate of Joyce Davidson Pierce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 13th day of April, 2021.
TIMOTHY JAMES PATTERSON
882 Vashti Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
JACQUELINE LOUISE PATTERSON
880 Vashti Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
may19-21p
EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Paul Dean Earp, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 23rd day of April, 2021.
JUDY EARP ROULIC
4751 Millersville Road
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executrix
may19-21p
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Jennifer Menscer, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Joseph Frank Menscer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 27th day of July 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 28th day of April, 2021.
JENNIFER MENSCER
CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
P.O. Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828)632-4264
executor
may19-21p
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
John David Spivey, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Carolyn Marie Spivey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 27th day of July 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.
This the 28th day of April, 2021.
JOHN DAVID SPIVEY
c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney
70 East Main Avenue
P.O. Box 400
Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400
(828)632-4264
executor
may19-21p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Irene Marie Shedrow, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 19th day of April, 2021.
FRANK A. LALONE
485 NC Hwy. 16 N.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
may12-21p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Mary Jane Lacey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 16th day of April, 2021.
CONNIE LACEY
1032 Lucky Lane
Hamptonville, NC 27020
executor
may12-21p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Cynthia Morrison Guy, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 19th day of April, 2021.
MARK GUY
130 Kerri Dr.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
executor
may12-21p
EXECUTOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Goldie Barnes Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 14th day of April, 2021.
BEVERLY H. JOHNSON
115 Weeping Cherry Ln.
Statesville, NC 28681
executor
may12-21p
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Denise Dianne Drum, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 20th day of April, 2021.
DIANNE JOYNER DRUM
132 Glenn Drum Farm Rd.
Taylorsville, NC 28681
administrator
may12-21p
ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Bobby Ray Barnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 13th day of April, 2021.
CHAD LEE BARNES
902 College Ave.
Lenoir, NC 28645
administrator
may12-21p
ADMINISTRATOR CTA NOTICE
Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the estate of Arbutus Wagoner Bard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.
This the 15th day of April, 2021.
JASON ALEXANDER BARD
1415 Holshouser Rd.
Rockwell, NC 28138
administrator
may12-21p