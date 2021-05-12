LEGAL NOTICES

************

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE: The Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, May 24, at the Alexander County Campus of CVCC at 345 Industrial Blvd., Taylorsville, NC 28681, pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 158-7.1(d) concerning the conveyance of property to Paragon Films by Alexander County. The property to be conveyed consists of 25.613 acres of land, being more particularly described by deed recorded in Book 519, on Page 178 in the Alexander County Registry. The property value has been determined, and the property has been listed for sale at a minimum price of $500,000. The property is being conveyed pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. 158-7.1 and will be used for the purpose of aiding and encouraging job growth via continued operations and future expansions of Paragon Films within Alexander County.

As consideration for the conveyance, the County will receive a cash payment in the amount of $600,000. Additional consideration will include increased property tax revenues generated by the property over the ten-year period following the conveyance.

Paragon Films intends to use the property for the construction of a facility to support Paragon Film’s existing manufacturing presence in the county. Prior to conveyance, as required by N.C. Gen. Stat. 158-7.1, the county shall determine the probable average hourly wage to be paid to workers to be located at the property to be conveyed and the fair market value of the property. It is the intent of the Board of Commissioners to approve the conveyance of 25.613 acres to Paragon Films for the consideration stated above.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The public will hereby take notice that on Monday, May 24, 2021, the Alexander County Board of Commissioners will conduct a public hearing to consider citizen comment on the proposed 2021-2022 Alexander County budget. The hearing will be held at 6:00 PM in Room 103 of the CVCC / Alexander Center in Taylorsville, NC.

All funds and departments will be considered including the General Fund, Water Funds, Revaluation, Capital Improvements, Emergency Telephone System Fund, and Solid Waste. In addition, budgets for all volunteer fire department districts will be considered including Bethlehem Fire, Wittenburg Fire, Hiddenite Fire, East Alexander Fire, Ellendale Fire, Sugar Loaf Fire, Central Alexander Fire, and Vashti Fire.

The proposed 2021-2022 budget has been submitted to the Board of Commissioners and filed with the Clerk to the Board. It is available for public inspection in the office of the Clerk to the Board at the County Administration Office, 621 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, North Carolina between the hours of 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM Monday through Friday. For more information, call (828) 632-9332.

Jamie M. Starnes

Clerk to the Board

Alexander County

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Carlos Daniel Ortega Gutierrez, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of March, 2021.

NANCY GUTIERREZ-MEDINA

186 Stan De La Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Millie Hewitt Schrum, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of May, 2021.

MARTHA CONRAD

181 Wood Hollow Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

HARRY H. SCHRUM

701 Deal Farm Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Colleen Miller Hammer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of May, 2021.

JANET HAMMER MITCHELL

1949 Paul Payne Store Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Katherine Sloan Sprinkle, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 7th day of May, 2021.

JAMES ALLEN SPRINKLE

1097 Merrywood Dr.

Newton, NC 28658

SANDRA SPRINKLE JORDAN

123 Carderwoody Rd.

Statesville, NC 28625

executor

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Lois Edna Richey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 5th day of May, 2021.

NORMA RICHEY PAIGE

805 Hollar Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JAMES WILLIAM RICHEY

761 Advent Church Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Jewel Carolyn Stroupe, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 12th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 6th day of May, 2021.

JULIA REYNOLDS

528 Calvary Church Rd.

Lincolnton, NC 28092

administrator

ADVERTISEMENT FOR MILK BIDS

Alexander County School Nutrition Services is accepting bids for the 2021-2022 School Year for Milk Products. Bids will be publicly opened May 27, 2021, at Alexander County Schools, 700 Liledoun Road, Taylorsville, NC. For information, contact Kathy Caudle, SNS, School Nutrition Director at [email protected] or call (828)632-7001 ext. 211.

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Harold Devon James, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of April, 2021.

SHELBY JAMES MITCHELL

851 Riverside Farm Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

executrix

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Deborah Roberts Cox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 27th day of April, 2021.

HAROLD E. COX II

281 Fair Acres Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Vicki Ann Munday, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 5th day of August, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 29th day of April, 2021.

REBECCA MUNDAY LACKEY

415 Lackey Tobacco Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Robert Franklin Parker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 22nd day of April, 2021.

TAMERIA PARKER CORPENING

2664 10th Ave. Lane NE

Conover, NC 28613

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Robert Lee Spears, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of April, 2021.

SEAN ELLIOTT SPEARS

1661 Tanglewood Drive

Hickory, NC 28601

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Roy Everett Bruce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of April, 2021.

JULIE R. WILSON

358 Fair Acres Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

CO-ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrator of the estate of Joyce Davidson Pierce, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of April, 2021.

TIMOTHY JAMES PATTERSON

882 Vashti Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

JACQUELINE LOUISE PATTERSON

880 Vashti Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Paul Dean Earp, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of April, 2021.

JUDY EARP ROULIC

4751 Millersville Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Jennifer Menscer, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Joseph Frank Menscer, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 27th day of July 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 28th day of April, 2021.

JENNIFER MENSCER

CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

John David Spivey, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Executor of the Estate of Carolyn Marie Spivey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 27th day of July 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 28th day of April, 2021.

JOHN DAVID SPIVEY

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC 28681-0400

(828)632-4264

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Irene Marie Shedrow, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of April, 2021.

FRANK A. LALONE

485 NC Hwy. 16 N.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Mary Jane Lacey, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 16th day of April, 2021.

CONNIE LACEY

1032 Lucky Lane

Hamptonville, NC 27020

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Cynthia Morrison Guy, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 19th day of April, 2021.

MARK GUY

130 Kerri Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Goldie Barnes Harrington, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of April, 2021.

BEVERLY H. JOHNSON

115 Weeping Cherry Ln.

Statesville, NC 28681

executor

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Denise Dianne Drum, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 20th day of April, 2021.

DIANNE JOYNER DRUM

132 Glenn Drum Farm Rd.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administrator

ADMINISTRATOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator of the estate of Bobby Ray Barnes, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 13th day of April, 2021.

CHAD LEE BARNES

902 College Ave.

Lenoir, NC 28645

administrator

ADMINISTRATOR CTA NOTICE

Having qualified as Administrator CTA of the estate of Arbutus Wagoner Bard, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of July, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 15th day of April, 2021.

JASON ALEXANDER BARD

1415 Holshouser Rd.

Rockwell, NC 28138

administrator

