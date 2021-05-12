National Day of Prayer event held May 8

A National Day of Prayer assembly was held at the Alexander County Courthouse in Taylorsville on Saturday, May 8, 2021.

The event, organized by the God’s Government group of the Foothills Christian Conservative Alliance, had about 200-300 people in attendance.

“The God’s Government organization…draws parallels between government laws, government mandates, and government bills, comparing them to God’s commandments, God’s principles, and God’s teachings,” said Brenda Warren.

Opening music was provided by the Kurt Dyson Group and Luke & Allison Green. Songs were sung in between prayers by Beth Pennell, Tom Seamone, and Angela Gettler and the Alexander Christian Academy students.

Prayer leaders were: Chuck Houchins and pastors Tony Bunton, Steve Dagenhart, Rick Norman, Sterling Howard, Scott Hammer, Todd Payne, Tony Fox, Keith Bowman, and Jeffrey Miller.

Rev. Bunton thanked the Lord for freedom of worship and assembly enjoyed here in America. He called on all people to bless the Lord.

Rev. Dagenhart prayed for a revival of the nation. He urged all to confess their sins and repent.

Rev. Norman prayed that all those who preach the Gospel would do so without sugar-coating it.

Then, Rev. Howard urged attention on the family unit and the importance of youths attending church.

Rev. Hammer prayed for all emergency workers: fire, first responders, law officers, and paramedics.

Rev. Payne prayed for those affected by addiction and abortion.

Rev. Fox prayed for the children of the area.

Rev. Bowman prayed for those affected by COVID and their families.

Remarks on Biblical Citizenship and the “Separation of Church and State” were given by Christa Roseberry.

The assembly closed with Tom Seamone leading everyone in the song, “Let There Be Peace On Earth.”