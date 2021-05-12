Vicki Teresa Mecimore, 60, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Vicki was born March 26, 1961, in Newport, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Charles Breedan and Laura Jenkins Breedan. She was a Registered Nurse.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her husband, Robert Eugene Mecimore; her daughter, Angela Mash of Ohio; her son, Mark Mash and friend Carolyn of Hickory; her sister, Peggy Breedan of Michigan; and her mother-in-law, Wanda Micheals of Hickory.

No formal services are planned at this time.

