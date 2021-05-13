Donna Mitchell Stout, 73, of Hiddenite, went to her heavenly home on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Catawba Valley Medical Center.

Donna was born April 12, 1948, in Iredell County, the daughter of the late Jim Mitchell and Cecil Fincannon Mitchell.

She had worked for Carolina Glove and also Broyhill Furniture before retiring. She was a member of Dover Baptist Church. Donna enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George “Stephen” Stout; a son, Wayne Stout; sisters, Gladys Icenhour, Patsy Mitchell Suddreth, and Rita Bolick; and brothers, Kim Mitchell, Jimmy Mitchell, and R.C. Mitchell.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her daughter, Haley Brown of Hiddenite; her sons, Wesley Stout and wife Tammy, and Chris Stout and wife Lori, all of Hiddenite; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her sisters, Doris Holtzclaw, Rose Brown, and Dianne Barnes; her brothers, Harold Mitchell and Johnny Mitchell; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Dover Baptist Church. Rev. Phil Jolly will officiate. The body will lie in state from noon until 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Pallbearers include Patrick Almond, Damion Treadway, Mason Stout, George Whitener, Brandon Eppley, and Hunter Schubring. Honorary pallbearer will be Wesley Allen Stout.

