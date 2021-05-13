Grand Master Ricky Allen Davis had a true vitality for life.

He lost that life after losing a hard-fought fight with Covid-19 on Thursday, May 13, 2021. It was one of the few battles he ever lost.

Rick was born March 26, 1955, in Statesville, to the late Hugh and Pauline Davis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Marylene Shoemaker and Gail Welborn, and his infant brother, Steve Davis.

He is survived by his brother, Tommy “Griz” Davis and his wife Rosie; his nephews and nieces, Tony Smith, Lori McGourty, Tena Davis, James Davis, Mark Davis, Derrick Walker, Kris Shoemaker, Ryan Shoemaker, and Dana Davis; his surrogate daughter, Melissa McGhee; and 14 great-nieces and nephews.

Rick spent his whole life perfecting his martial arts skills, which he shared with many beloved students. We all witnessed his code of ethics, which is peace and love. He left such an impact on so many lives.

Rick was a friend, mentor, and father figure to many. We can honor Rick’s life by challenging ourselves to love one another and help change people for the better by fighting for what’s right and true in peace and love.

Those wishing to pay their respects may do so Thursday, May 20, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., and Friday, May 21, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to Operation Smile (www.operationsmile.org) or to the March of Dimes (www.marchofdimes.org).