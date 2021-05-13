Randall Lee Willis, 41, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at Davis Regional Hospital.

Randall was born September 28, 1979, in Worth County, Georgia, the son of Wendell Willis and Audrey Young Willis.

He was a welder and mechanic and worked in all types of construction work. He wished that he could have done more in life, although he did excel in many things in his short time here on earth.

He was preceded in death by a son, Randall B. Willis.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his mother, Audrey Willis; his father and step-mother, Wendell and Ann Willis; his wife, Christie L. Willis; his children, Harmony West, Hunter Willis, Odessa (Dessi) West, Maxine (Max) Willis, and Curtis (Quin) West; sister, Wendy Fowler; brothers, Daniel Willis and wife Angie, and Aubrey Willis and wife Mary; grandson, Adain Willis; granddaughters, Emma Willis and Eleanor Arunski; and a number of nieces and nephews.

No formal services are planned at this time.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

