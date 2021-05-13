Teresa Lackey Ledford, 62, of Taylorsville, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

Teresa was born May 25, 1958, in Catawba County, to the late Kenneth and Shirley Holbrook Lackey. Teresa enjoyed going to the beach. She was of the Christian faith, enjoyed reading and studying her Bible, listening and singing to Christian music, watching her favorite preachers on TV, and crocheting. Teresa previously worked at the Salvation Army as an assistant manager.

In addition to her parents, Teresa was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Lackey, and nephew, Shane Anderson.

Those left to cherish the memories of Teresa include her daughter, Melissa Harrington and husband Gray Carter; sister, Dianne Reese and husband Runt; three grandchildren, Ricky Wiggins, Darion Harrington, and Chelsey Carter; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, Wayne Anderson, Julie Anderson, and Tiffany Jolly and husband Anthony; along with a number of great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life for Ms. Ledford will be conducted at a later date.

Memorials for Ms. Ledford can be made to Heartland Hospice in VA Beach Hospice and Alexander Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

