Frank Samuel Smith, 83, of Taylorsville, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021, at Carolina Caring in Hickory.

He was born on Saturday, December 18, 1937, in Catawba County, to the late Leonard Oscar and Cleo Bowman Smith Bowman. Mr. Smith was self-employed in the real estate profession for many years.

Those left to cherish Frank’s memory include his wife of 49 years, Judy Pauline Spears Smith; two daughters, Donna Clanton and Vicki Tart; and a son, Frank Smith Jr.

The family of Mr. Smith will have a visitation at Alexander Funeral Service on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 2:00-2:45 p.m., with the service following in the Chapel at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Bob Benfield will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Taylorsville City Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring at 3975 Robinson Rd, Newton, NC 28658.

Covid-19 restrictions apply to all funeral services.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.