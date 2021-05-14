Luke Reid Hoover, 21, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Taylorsville.

Luke was born September 28, 1999, in Catawba County, the son of Matthew Hoover of Spruce Pine and Tiffany Locke Vanderwerff (Michael) of Kernersville.

He had worked for Paragon Films and served in the US Marine Corps. He was a member of Rocky Face Baptist Church. He loved fishing and hunting. He had a beautiful smile and a big heart. He never met a stranger and had a funny, silly sense of humor that always made people laugh.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Dudley Locke, and paternal grandparents, Paul and Sue Greene.

Including his father, Matthew, and his mother and step-father, Tiffany and Michael, those left to cherish and honor his memory include a brother, Alek Ayer, and his daughter Braelyn, of Liberty; paternal grandparents, Steve and Becky Hoover of Taylorsville; maternal grandparents, Mike and Linda Mundy of Taylorsville; aunts, Regina Staph and Amanda Hoover, both of Taylorsville; uncles, Mark Hoover of Hickory, Guy Mundy and Kevin Mundy, both of Taylorsville; and a number of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Rocky Face Baptist Church. Rev. Ryan Hodges and Rev. Mark Dula will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Pallbearers include Ethan Carrigan, Garon Jolly, Zack Kerley, Jordan Byers, Tommy Neil, and Brian Gant.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rocky Face Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

