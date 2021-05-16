Colleen Carrigan Jolly, 91, of Taylorsville, passed away at her home on Sunday, May 16, 2021.

Colleen was born on February 17, 1930, in Catawba County, to the late Robert and Emma Adams Carrigan. She was a member of Millersville Baptist Church where she faithfully attended her Adult Women’s Sunday School Class.

Colleen was a long-time member of the DAV 84 Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed gardening, music, singing, playing, and cooking. Colleen was an animal lover, especially her special dog, Willie.

Mrs. Jolly worked in the furniture industry at Craftmaster, in the sewing department, for 18 years, up to her retirement.

In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Girthie David Jolly; son, Allen Jolly; along with eight brothers and sisters.

Those left to cherish the memories of Mrs. Jolly include her two sons, Gail Jolly (Jan), and Tony Jolly (fiancée Cindy Martin); daughter-in-law, Barbara Jolly; two grandchildren, Brandon Jolly (Stacy), and Mandy Reavis (Ryan); and three great-grandchildren, Colton, Camden and Kayleigh Jolly. Colleen also is leaving behind a special sister-in-law, Elaine Jolly, and a number of nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Visitation for Mrs. Jolly will be conducted at Millersville Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be conducted on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at Millersville Baptist Church at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Bill Orren, Rev. Eddie Jolly, and Rev. Brian Kerley will officiate. Burial will be in the Millersville Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carolina Caring @ 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

