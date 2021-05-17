Anjanette “Angie” Marie Kerley, 53, of Taylorsville, passed away at her home on Monday evening, May 17, 2021.

Angie was born on August 14, 1967, in Iredell County, to Alice Gregory Kerley and the late Larry Howard Kerley. Angie worked in the furniture industry as an upholsterer and was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed fishing, playing softball, going to Crosspoint Park to walk, and just being outdoors with nature.

Those left to cherish the memories of Angie include her mother, Alice Kerley; son, Shane Harrington and wife Roxanna; two brothers, Ricky Kerley and wife Carla, and Howie Kerley; grandchildren, Eaden and Emmalyn Harrington; nieces and nephews, Brittany Styers, Ashlyn Kerley, Savannah Kerley, and Jace Kerley; along with a special dog, “Pinky.”

Visitation for Ms. Kerley will be held at Alexander Funeral Service on Saturday, May 22, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. with the funeral service following at 3:00 p.m. Rev. Keith Bowman will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alexander Funeral Service @ PO Box 40, Taylorsville, NC 28681.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

