Effie Parsons, 85, of Taylorsville, went home to be with her Lord on May 17, 2021, at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

Effie was born December 22, 1935, in Alexander County, the daughter of the late Sherman Parsons and Ethel Howell Parsons.

She attended Happy Plains School and was a member of St. John Baptist Church where she assisted with kitchen activities. She loved to listen to gospel music and enjoyed baking cakes. She also loved to go yard selling and was a very sociable person who loved to talk.

Including her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Hazel Parsons Mayes.

Those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sisters, Mary Parsons, Florence Parsons, and Shirley Parsons, all of Taylorsville; her brother, Randy (Ronnie) Parsons of Taylorsville; her God-children, Emma Jean Caraway of Thomasville, Iris Bryant, Darlene Horton of Taylorsville, Bill Horton of Statesville, Willis Horton and Gail Miller both of Taylorsville, and Terry and Loretta McFarland of Lenoir; and a host of friends and other relatives.

A Homegoing Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 21, 2021, at St. John Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. T.E. Martin will officiate. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Effie Parsons.