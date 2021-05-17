Oren “Junior” Lee Spencer II, 76, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at his home.

He was born April 13, 1945, in Catawba County, the son of the late Oren Osborne Spencer and Arrietta York Spencer.

He had worked for Clayton-Marcus for over 30 years and was a member of Grace Baptist Church, where he sang in the choir. He loved his church family and enjoyed hunting and archery. He loved to garden.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Jewel Baker Spencer; two sisters, Jane Lail and Evelyn Killian; and two brothers, John Samuel Spencer and Robert Wayne Spencer.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his children, Diane Southard and husband Ricky of Hiddenite, Oren Lee Spencer III of the home, and Tammy Spencer of Taylorsville and her fiancé James Goble of Lenoir; his grandchildren, Darlene Dennis and husband Daniel, Nancy Craig and husband Justin, Linda Childers, Dale Hall, Cynthia Spencer, and Oren Spencer IV and wife Katie; 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Polly Mitchell and husband Paul of Maiden; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Spencer; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Grace Baptist Church in Bethlehem. Rev. Mark Bumgarner will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerels.com.

