Emergency crews respond to trench collapse

A construction worker was injured Wednesday, May 19, 2021, when a trench, dug in the parking lot of Big D’s Diner and Country Store, collapsed. Alexander County EMS, Alexander Rescue Squad, Alexander County Emergency Management, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, Ellendale Volunteer Fire Department, and NC Highway Patrol responded to the scene about 2:00 pm. Hwy. 64/90 West between Ellendale Fire Dept. Lane and NC 127 is closed, with Ellendale Fire Dept. Lane as the detour.