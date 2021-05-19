True Value donates Health and Safety Kits to school system

Local public schools will be better able to clean facilities and keep healthy from COVID-19 thanks to a donation of cleaning and protective equipment from True Value Foundation grants.

Alexander County Schools was awarded multiple Health & Safety Kits on May 11, and school personnel were presented the kits by True Value of Taylorsville Manager Jeff Davis, Assistant Manager Tanaye Goehring, and their staff.

The True Value kits include hand sanitizer, germicidal cleaner, spray bottles, and painters’ tape to mark social distancing. Davis noted the ten pallets of material are valued at approximately $4,500.

“I want to say a heartfelt thank you extended to Jeff Davis, Joey Cothren (owner), and the True Value employees for all they continue to do to support our school system,” said Dr. Jennifer Hefner, Alexander County Schools Superintendent.

“We’re pleased to be able to help the community and the schools to win this grant,” Davis commented.

He added this is the third time the school system has obtained a True Value Foundation grant for protective equipment.