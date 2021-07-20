Edward O. Worley, age 80, of Taylorsville, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at Frye Regional Medical Center.

Ed was born December 26, 1940, in Catawba County, the son of the late Claude Worley and Mable Price Worley.

He had retired from the furniture industry and was of the Baptist faith. He loved to fish; there was nothing that he could not build, toy boxes, baby cradles, and cabinets. He loved spending time with his family.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife, Linda Stafford Worley; his grandson, Jessie Gibson; his great-grandson, Quinton Turpin; his sisters, Mary Francis Worley, Alice Faye Worley, Bettyrae Hefner, and Elsiemae Poole.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include: his daughters, Libby Worley of Hickory, Belinda Wilson of Taylorsville, Sharon Gibson (George) of Hickory, Kim Privette (Jerry) of Taylorsville, Maryann Rose (Micheal) of Conover; his sons, Kenneth Wilson (Ginger) of Taylorsville, Kenny Worley of Spruce Pine; 16 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; his sister, Dolly Storey (Jimmy) of Newberry, SC; his brothers, Chuck Worley of Shelby, John Worley (Mick), Doc Worley, and Marshall Worley all of Hickory; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Hampton Drum will officiate. Burial will follow in the Friendship Community Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

