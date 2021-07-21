HELP WANTED

************

NELSON’S BODY SHOP needs full-time frame machine operator. Must be drug tested and willing to work five days a week. Call 632-5722.

NEED ONE PERSON for help with grading, septic systems, etc. Need 4 people to help set modulars & DW’s. JW CONSTRUCTION. Call 828-632-8420.

SET-UP & PAVING CREWS – Looking for Self-motivated individuals. Labor Intense. MUST have valid NC driver’s license. Punctual & prepared for work daily. Health/Dental Ins. Full time. Serious Inquires Only! Contact 828-441-1009 or email [email protected]