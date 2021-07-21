LEGAL NOTICES

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Jamie Todd Stine, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of June, 2021.

JOLI STINE JAMES

115 CG Stine Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

administratrix

jul28-21p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Sandra D. Plante, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Kay Frances Ashley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 19th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 21st day of July, 2021.

SANDRA D. PLANTE

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC

28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

administrator

aug11-21p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Mildred Daye Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of July, 2021.

ROBIN BOWMAN BRINKLEY

6196 Petra Mill Rd.

Granite Falls, NC 28630

executrix

Aug11-21p

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Linda Pennell Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of July, 2021.

Joanne Pennell Pritchard

311 Hilltop Street

Hudson, NC 28638

executrix

aug4-21p

************

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Alexander County requests bids for the Remounts of a 2014 Chevy G4500 AEV Ambulance to provide transport of the sick and injured for Alexander County EMS. Minimum specifications and required delivery date may be obtained by contacting Alexander County Emergency Services at 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:00 PM Monday through Friday, or by phone at 828-632-4166.

Bids shall be accepted through Monday, August 23, 2021, at 3:00 PM. Any exceptions to specifications should be noted on the bid document. All bids shall be sealed and clearly labeled on the exterior bid document. All bids will be opened on August 24, 2021 at 5:00 PM, at the offices of Alexander County Emergency Service on 75 1st Street SW, Taylorsville, NC. The Alexander County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

Doug Gillispie

Director Public Services

jul21-21c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

20 CvD 494

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

BILLY RAY MITCHELL, APRIL RAE MITCHELL, a/k/a APRIL M. PENLEY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF APRIL RAE MITCHELL, UNIFOUR ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATES, P.A., Lienholder, Defendants) Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. BILLY RAY MITCHELL, APRIL RAE MITCHELL, a/k/a APRIL M. PENLEY, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF APRIL RAE MITCHELL, UNIFOUR ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATES, P.A., Lienholder, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on July 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING on an iron stake located South of State Road No. 1176 in the Oxentine line, a common corner with the Billings property; thence with Oxentine line North 44 degrees 31 minutes 20 seconds West 481 feet to a pine tree; thence North 50 degrees 35 minutes 21 seconds East 448.66 feet to a stake; thence South 49 degrees 59 minutes 30 seconds East 339.27 feet to a stake, J. R. Fox’s corner;

thence with his line South 39 degrees 40 minutes 11 seconds West 181.73 feet to a persimmon tree; thence South 51 degrees 38 minutes East 141.78 feet to a point in the center of State Road No.1176; thence South 55 degrees 29 minutes 15 seconds West 320.86 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 4.75 acres, more or less.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0001509, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: Sleepy Hollow Drive

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 18 day of June, 2021.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, NC 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $33,790.00

jul21-21c

************

NOTICE OF SALE

STATE OF NORTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF ALEXANDER

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

20 CvD 328

ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate

Plaintiff

-vs-

JENNIFER FOX KIRK, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JENNIFER FOX KIRK,

Defendants

Under and by virtue of an order of the District Court of Alexander County, North Carolina, made and entered in the action entitled ALEXANDER COUNTY, A Body Politic and Corporate Plaintiff vs. JENNIFER FOX KIRK, UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JENNIFER FOX KIRK, Defendants, the undersigned commissioner will on July 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM offer for sale and sell for cash, to the last and highest bidder at public auction, at the courthouse door in Alexander County, North Carolina in Taylorsville, the following described property lying in Alexander County, North Carolina and more particularly described as follows:

BEGINNING at an iron pin in the Western margin of S.R. 1156, said iron pin also being in the Southern line of Alvin Hamby, and proceeding thence South 86° 23’ 00” East 30.89 feet to a point in the center of S.R. 1156; thence with the centerline of S.R. 1156 South 10° 09’ 18” East 390.83 feet to a point; thence leaving the road North 85° 48’ 34” West, passing an iron pin at 30.96 feet, a total of 251.30 feet to an iron pin; thence South 80° 54’ 00” West 125.58 feet to an iron pin in the Eastern line of George Willis; thence with Willis’ eastern line North 04° 03’ 16” East 29.99 feet to an iron pin in the Southeast corner of Fred Wilkie; thence with Wilkie’s Eastern line North 00° 55’ 51” West 375.92 feet to a 40-inch maple in the Southwest corner of Alvin Hamby; thence with Hamby’s Southern line South 86° 23’ 00” East 279.44 feet to the BEGINNING, containing 3.00 acres, more or less, according to a survey by Donald S. Miller, R.L.S., dated May 8, 1991.

LESS AND EXCEPT Lot 1 as shown on a plat entitled “Minor Subdivision for Billy Joe Fox,” said plat recorded in Plat Book 15, Page 4, Alexander County Registry, to which reference is made for a more perfect description.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0025429, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 1339 Richey Road

The sale will be made subject to all existing easements and restrictions, any superior liens, all outstanding city and county taxes, all local improvement assessments against the above-described property not included in the judgment in the above-entitled cause, any prior lien in favor of the State of North Carolina, any right of redemption of the United States and any rights of any persons in possession. A deposit of the greater of $750.00 or five (5) percent of the successful bid will be required at the time of sale unless the highest bid is by a taxing unit; then a deposit shall not be required.

In the instance where multiple tax parcels are indicated in this Notice, the Commissioner may elect to sell all of the parcels either in one sale, or on the sale date indicated sell each parcel individually by conducting a separate sale for each, or group various parcels together for several sales, or not conduct a sale at all on one or more parcels, as the Commissioner determines in his sole discretion as being most likely to sell the parcels at a price adequate to pay all taxes due, as well as fees and costs. Any party contemplating the filing of an upset bid is therefore strongly encouraged to consult the Clerk of Court records to ascertain the parcel or parcels included in the sale for which an upset bid is planned.

Upon delivery of the deed, the winning bidder shall be required to pay the costs of recordation of the deed, including deed stamp taxes due to the Register of Deeds. Title and condition of the property will be granted to the successful bidder “as is” and without warranties.

This the 17 day of June, 2021.

Richard J. Kania

Commissioner

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, North Carolina 28805

(828) 252-8010

TAX VALUE: $14,130.00

jul21-21c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Travis J. Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of July, 2021.

ROBIN CROWE

2580 Three Forks Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executrix

jul28-21c

************

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Ida Darlene Stafford, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of July, 2021.

DONNA STAFFORD JOHNSON

15 Mull Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jul28-21p

************

************

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Rickey Lee Elder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of June, 2021.

BONNIE SUE ELDER

950 McClellan Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

jul28-21-p

************

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Colene G. Philmon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of September, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of June, 2021.

SANDRA PAYNE

315 Ray Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

SHEILA P. SWEET

1323 Jud Smith Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

jul21-21p

************

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Thomas Philmon, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of September, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of June, 2021.

SANDRA PAYNE

315 Ray Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

SHEILA P. SWEET

1323 Jud Smith Road

Hiddenite, NC 28636

administrator

jul21-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Ruth Benfield Baker, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of September, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 25th day of June, 2021.

LYNN PRESLAR

168 Preslar Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jul21-21p

************

EXECUTOR’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executor of the estate of Frank Samuel Smith, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of September, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 23rd day of June, 2021.

JUDY SPEARS SMITH

525 Liledoun Road

P.O. Box 671

Taylorsville, NC 28681

executor

jul21-21p

************

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The undersigned, having qualified as administrator of the estate of Penny Renaye Paige Lail of Alexander County, hereby notifies all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned at PO Drawer 69, Valdese NC, on or before September 30, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of recovery. All persons indebted to this estate will please make immediate payment to the undersigned at the address shown below.

Date: June 30, 2021

Josh T. Lail, Administrator

Estate of Penny Renaye Paige Lail

Marc Mitchell, P.A

PO Drawer 69

Valdese NC 28690

(828) 874-2271

administrator

jul21-21c

************

CO-EXECUTORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Executors of the estate of Kermit Crouch Patterson, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 30th day of September, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 17th day of June, 2021.

TRACY N PATTERSON

403 County Line Road

Stony Point, NC 28678

TONY L PATTERSON

3409 Airport Road

Hayes, NC 28625

executor

jul21-21p

************