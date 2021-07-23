Colleen Clementine Hubbard McDuffie, 94, of Taylorsville, passed away at her home on Friday, July 23, 2021.

Colleen was born Saturday, June 4, 1927, to the late Daniel “Calloway” Hubbard and Lydia Treadway Hubbard. Colleen enjoyed sewing, walking, and her grandkids.

In addition to her parents, Colleen was preceded in death by her husband, Joe McDuffie; brothers, Edd and Ted Hubbard; sister, Irene Bentley; and grandson, Joey McDuffie.

Those left to cherish the memories of Colleen include her daughter, Cim Loudermelk; sons, Danny McDuffie and George McDuffie (Deborah); sister-in-law, Margie Hubbard; grandchildren, Becky Villanueva (Michael “D”), John McDuffie, Timmy McDuffie, Wes Loudermelk, Lydia Pilgrim (Robert Lee), and Joseph McDuffie; great-grandchildren, Destini Villanueva, Dallas Villanueva, Leah Loudermelk, and Arthur Pilgrim; great-great-grandchild, Oliver Shaver; a number of nieces and nephews; and a special caregiver, Phyllis Mays.

A visitation for the McDuffie Family will be conducted at Little River Baptist Church on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. The service will follow at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark Robinette and Rev. Jeff Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in the Little River Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gideons International, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.