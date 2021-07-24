Timothy “Sid” Wayne Byers, 63, of Taylorsville, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at his home.

He was born September 14, 1957, in Catawba County, the son of Wayne M. Byers and the late Ann Bowman Byers.

He was a self-employed mason and of the Lutheran faith. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed fishing, and was a competitive shooter.

Including his mother, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Robert Anthony Byers.

In addition to his father, those left to cherish and honor his memory include his wife, Rebecca “Becky” Shook Byers of the home; his son, Michael Byers and girlfriend Ashley Kenney of Lawndale; his grandchildren, Jordan Byers and Elijah Byers; his sister, Leigh Ann Benson (Tom) of Stokesdale; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The family will do a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Andrews Lutheran Church in Hickory, 629 8th Street NE, Hickory, NC. Dr. Christy Lohr Sapp and Rev. Jordan Byers will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Hands of a Sportsman, C/O Taylorsville Hunt, 130 Cimmaron Circle, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

