Vote for your favorite Library Opossum name by Sept. 3
“So, what’s its name?”
Alexander County Library has been asked this question many times since the whimsical opossum sculpture was revealed on June 18 at the Tails & Tales kickoff event. Bethlehem artist, Richard Sinclair, created the piece for the summer learning program and the Libraries Transforming Communities Grant project.
Naming the creature will be up to Alexander County citizens. Several patrons have put forth ideas for the opossum’s handle, which will be utilized in a book written by local teen writers. The students will craft a story using words, sentences, facts, real-life tales, and artwork collected from stones prepared at the three library locations.
Many painted Rocky Face rocks are currently in the library yard, forming a tail tale for the opossum. The library staff hopes the rocky tail will wind all the way around the lawn by the end of the summer learning program. Stop by the main library in Taylorsville to see the creativity shared so far.
Supplies are still available throughout the month of August for those who want to contribute to the tail/tale.
Patrons may vote for their favorite from this list: Opie, Percy, Rocky, Skeeter, and Xander.
Here is how patrons may submit their vote: (1) Vote within the ReadSquared summer learning app, (2) Call their choice into their home county library location, or (3) Stop by any library branch through September 3. Only one vote per person, please. The winning name will be announced September 10.
Phone numbers for the branches are: Taylorsville Main Library, 828-632-4058; Bethlehem Branch, 828-495-8753; and Stony Point Branch, 828-632-4058.