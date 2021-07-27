Shirley (Button) Levan, 66, of Hiddenite, earned her angel wings on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Button retired from CommScope after 25 years of service. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Button was the woman in Alexander County to hit a home run in high school softball. She was a talented all-around athlete. She was a member of Faith Temple Church in Stony Point.

She was preceded in death by her father, James R. Bell; step-daughter, Dawn Reed; and step-grandchild, Ty Reed.

Survivors include her husband of 45 years, David Levan of Hiddenite; children, Deanna and husband Chad Watts of Taylorsville, Sarah Levan McCurdy, and Lucas and wife Mindy Levan of Hiddenite; brothers, Deano and wife Rita Bell of Taylorsville, and Richard Bell of Taylorsville; and grandchildren, Chanler, Triston and Dalton Watts, Maleia and Zandon McCurdy, and Haven, Casen and Grayson Levan.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home on Saturday, July 31, 2021. A graveside service will follow at Stony Point Cemetery.

Condolences may be e-mailed to the family by visiting our website at www.chapmanfuneralhome.com.