Ellis “Gene” Rogers, 78, of Taylorsville, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at Carolina Continue Care of Pineville.

Gene was born September 21, 1942, in Alexander County, the son of the late Thomas Clifford Rogers and Alma Fortner Rogers.

He was a truck driver for Sherrill Furniture for 51 years and of the Christian faith. He enjoyed working and being with his grandchildren.

Including his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Hand Rogers.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include his sons, Chris Rogers and Chad Rogers, both of Huntersville; grandchildren, Cole Rogers, Tyeson Rogers, Allison Rogers, Tyler Rogers, and Paisley Rogers; and sisters, Judy Rogers Deal and Kim Rogers Fox, both of Taylorsville.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 2, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Jamie Steele will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

Adams Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to be serving the family of Ellis “Gene” Rogers.