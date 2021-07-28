LEGAL NOTICES

************

NOTICE OF SALE

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE OF NORTH CAROLINA

SUPERIOR COURT DIVISION

ALEXANDER COUNTY

20SP71

IN THE MATTER OF THE FORECLOSURE OF A DEED OF TRUST EXECUTED BY BRIAN DOUGLAS PRICE AND MICHELLE HANNA PRICE DATED APRIL 15, 1996 AND RECORDED IN BOOK 374 AT PAGE 42 IN THE ALEXANDER COUNTY PUBLIC REGISTRY, NORTH CAROLINA

Under and by virtue of the power and authority contained in the above-referenced deed of trust and because of default in the payment of the secured indebtedness and failure to perform the stipulation and agreements therein contained and, pursuant to demand of the owner and holder of the secured debt, the undersigned substitute trustee will expose for sale at public auction to the highest bidder for cash at the usual place of sale at the county courthouse of said county at 10:00AM on August 13, 2021 the following described real estate and any other improvements which may be situated thereon, in Alexander County, North Carolina, and being more particularly described in that certain Deed of Trust executed Brian Douglas Price and Michelle Hanna Price, dated April 15, 1996 to secure the original principal amount of $61,456.02, and recorded in Book 374 at Page 42 of the Alexander County Public Registry. The terms of the said Deed of Trust may be modified by other instruments appearing in the public record. Additional identifying information regarding the collateral property is below and is believed to be accurate, but no representation or warranty is intended.

Address of property: 105 Sipe Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681, Tax Parcel ID: 0061095

Present Record Owners: The Estate of Brian Douglas Price

And Being more commonly known as: 105 Sipe Rd, Taylorsville, NC 28681

The record owner(s) of the property, as reflected on the records of the Register of Deeds, is/are The Estate of Brian Douglas Price.

The property to be offered pursuant to this notice of sale is being offered for sale, transfer and conveyance “AS IS, WHERE IS.” Neither the Trustee nor the holder of the note secured by the deed of trust, being foreclosed, nor the officers, directors, attorneys, employees, agents or authorized representative of either Trustee or the holder of the note make any representation or warranty relating to the title or any physical, environmental, health or safety conditions existing in, on, at or relating to the property being offered for sale. Any and all responsibilities or liabilities arising out of or in any way relating to any such condition expressly are disclaimed. This sale is made subject to all prior liens and encumbrances, and unpaid taxes and assessments including but not limited to any transfer tax associated with the foreclosure. A deposit of five percent (5%) of the amount of the bid or seven hundred fifty dollars ($750.00), whichever is greater, is required and must be tendered in the form of certified funds at the time of the sale. This sale will be held open ten days for upset bids as required by law. Following the expiration of the statutory upset period, all remaining amounts are IMMEDIATELY DUE AND OWING. Failure to remit funds in a timely manner will result in a Declaration of Default and any deposit will be frozen pending the outcome of any re-sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee, the Substitute Trustee or the attorney of any of the foregoing.

SPECIAL NOTICE FOR LEASEHOLD TENANTS: If you are a tenant residing in the property, be advised that an Order for Possession of the property may be issued in favor of the purchaser. Also, if your lease began or was renewed on or after October 1, 2007, be advised that you may terminate the rental agreement upon written notice to the landlord, to be effective on a date stated in the notice that is at least 10 days, but no more than 90 days, after the sale date contained in the notice of sale, provided that the mortgagor has not cured the default at the time notice of termination is provided. You may be liable for rent due under the agreement prorated to the effective date of the termination.

The date of this Notice is July 12, 2021.

LLG TRUSTEE LLC

Substitute Trustee

10130 Perimeter Parkway, Suite 400

Charlotte, NC 28216

(704) 333-8107

20-110208

aug4-21c

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PROCESS BY PUBLICATION

IN THE GENERAL COURT OF JUSTICE

DISTRICT COURT DIVISION

FILE NO. 21 CvD 368

NORTH CAROLINA

ALEXANDER COUNTY,

Alexander County, A Body Politic and Corporate, Plaintiff

vs.

Unknown Heirs at Law of Pamela D. Cline, a/k/a Pamela Darlene Cline, Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2017-PM18, Lienholder, a/k/a F/K/A NationsCredit Financial Services Corporation, Successor by Merger to NationsCredit Manufactured Housing Corporation

TO: Unknown Heirs at Law of Pamela D. Cline, a/k/a Pamela Darlene Cline, Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2017-PM18, Lienholder, a/k/a F/K/A NationsCredit Financial Services Corporation, Successor by Merger to NationsCredit Manufactured Housing Corporation

Take notice that a pleading seeking relief against you has been filed in the above-entitled action. The nature of the relief being sought is as follows:

Foreclosure sale to satisfy unpaid property taxes owing to Alexander County on your interest in the property described as follows:

BEGINNING at a pk nail in the intersection of SR #1124 and Teague Town Road (SR #1150) and running with Teague Town Road South 89° 49’ 00” West 99.0 feet to a pk nail; thence with Pansey Bumgarner North 02° 26’ 49” East 265.0 feet to a new iron rod; thence with Zyndall Cline North 55° 50’ 55” East 170.0 feet to a new iron rod; thence South 02° 26’ 49” West 215.0 feet to a new iron pin; thence South 34° 27’ 50” East 58.08 feet to a pk nail in SR #1124; thence with said road South 38° 16’ 34” West 123.80 feet to the point of Beginning containing 0.995 acres more or less as shown on plat entitled “Pamela D. Cline” prepared by Clark Surveying dated May 7, 1998.

Subject to easements, restrictions and rights of way of record, and matters of survey.

Also being identified as Parcel ID# 0063509, Alexander County Tax Office. Address: 4786 Church Road

Plaintiff seeks to extinguish any and all claims and interests that you may have in the property, to have a commissioner appointed to sell the Property and to deliver to the purchaser a deed to said real estate in fee simple, free and clear of all encumbrances, and that the interests and equities of redemption of the Defendants in the property be forever barred and foreclosed.

You are required to make defense to such pleading not later than September 7, 2021 and upon your failure to do so the party seeking service against you will apply to the court for the relief sought.

This day of July 15, 2021.

Hunter Frederick

Attorney for Plaintiff

600-A Centrepark Drive

Asheville, North Carolina 28805

(828) 252-8010

aug11-21c

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Having qualified as the Executrix of the Estate of Betty Jane Perdue, deceased, this is to notify all persons, firms and corporations having claims against the Estate of said decedent to file an itemized, verified statement thereof with the undersigned on or before the 28th day of October, 2021 or this notice will be pleaded in bar of any recovery thereon. All persons, firms, and corporations indebted to said estate are notified to make immediate payment or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 28th day of July, 2021.

ROXIE PERDUE EAGLE

961 Raymond Ave

Barberton, OH 44203

Resident Process Agent:

Leslie Kevin Perdue

191 N. Thomas Lane

Stony Point, NC 28678

Anthony S. Privette

The Law Office of Anthony S. Privette, PLLC

3475 E. Broad Street

Statesville, NC 28625

Telephone: 704-872-8125

www.attorneyprivette.com

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the Estate of Phillip Wayne Martin, Jr., deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 26th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of July, 2021.

LINDA G. MARTIN

BRENT E. MARTIN

Co-Administrators of the Estate of Phillip Wayne Martin, Jr.

c/o Angela P. Clark

205 Ridge Street NW

Lenoir, NC 28645

828-754-4266

7-28, 8-4, 8-11, 8-18

CO-ADMINISTRATORS’ NOTICE

Having qualified as Co-Administrators of the estate of Raymond Lawrence Shumate, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 28th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 21st day of July, 2021.

ERIC WESLEY SHUMATE

624 Hollywood Rd

Moravian Falls, NC 28654

KIMBERLY SHUMATE LIVINGSTON

526 Caswell Rd

Chapel Hill, NC 27514

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Jamie Todd Stine, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 28th day of June, 2021.

JOLI STINE JAMES

115 CG Stine Lane

Taylorsville, NC 28681

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Sandra D. Plante, c/o Caryn Lee Brzykcy, Attorney at Law, having qualified as the Administrator of the Estate of Kay Frances Ashley, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, notifies all persons, firms, and corporations having claims against the estate to present such claims to the undersigned at Post Office Box 400, Taylorsville, NC 28681, on or before the 19th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. All persons indebted to the estate will please make immediate payment.

This the 21st day of July, 2021.

SANDRA D. PLANTE

c/o CARYN LEE BRZYKCY, Attorney

70 East Main Avenue

P.O. Box 400

Taylorsville, NC

28681-0400

(828) 632-4264

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Mildred Daye Bowman, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 21st day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 14th day of July, 2021.

ROBIN BOWMAN BRINKLEY

6196 Petra Mill Rd.

Granite Falls, NC 28630

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Linda Pennell Fox, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 14th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 8th day of July, 2021.

Joanne Pennell Pritchard

311 Hilltop Street

Hudson, NC 28638

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Travis J. Wike, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of July, 2021.

ROBIN CROWE

2580 Three Forks Church Road

Taylorsville, NC 28681

EXECUTRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Executrix of the estate of Ida Darlene Stafford, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 1st day of July, 2021.

DONNA STAFFORD JOHNSON

15 Mull Dr.

Taylorsville, NC 28681

ADMINISTRATRIX’S NOTICE

Having qualified as Administratrix of the estate of Rickey Lee Elder, deceased, late of Alexander County, North Carolina, this is to notify all persons having claims against said estate to present them to the undersigned on or before the 7th day of October, 2021, or this notice will be pleaded in bar of their recovery. Anyone indebted to same will please make immediate settlement.

This the 30th day of June, 2021.

BONNIE SUE ELDER

950 McClellan Lane

Hiddenite, NC 28636

