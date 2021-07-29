Rosa Allene Bowman Harrington, 91, formerly of the Hiddenite Community, entered into her heavenly home on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Such a glorious day for her!

Ms. Harrington resided in Hudson for the past six years of her life and was in good health until a brief illness within the past week. She was active and loved participating in exercise, bicycle, and water activities at PACE. She preferred being on the go and never met a stranger. She was a caregiver at heart and had a unique sense of humor. Ms. Allene spent endless hours each day reading, and her family could depend on her as a prayer warrior for each of them daily.

In past years, Ms. Allene was faithful to be found reading devotions and singing songs about Jesus for nursing facilities in Alexander County. She loved her church and was a devoted member of Rocky Springs Methodist as long as her health and ability allowed.

Allene was born on April 22, 1930, the third daughter of the late Dewey William Bowman and Bessie Nola McAlpin Bowman of the Liledoun Community.

Ms. Harrington was proceeded in death, along with her beloved parents, by her husband, Lynn Harrington (1927-1983); a sister, Ophelia Martin (1927-2017); and a brother, Marshall Bowman (1934-2018).

Those left to cherish her memory include a sister, Cecil Chapman (1925); four sons, Gene (Gail Jolly) Hubbard, and Jimmy (Kay Pearson) Hubbard, both of Taylorsville, David (Debbie George) Hubbard of Hudson, and Roland (Sandra Starnes) Harrington of Hiddenite; six grandchildren, Sharon (Shawn) Brown, Teresa Hubbard, Jerry (Crysti) Hubbard, Chad (Heather) Hubbard, Avery (Kelly) Harrington, and Vicki (Ray) Lail; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; six nephews; three nieces; and a very special friend, Marie Wike.

The visitation with the Harrington Family will be at Rocky Springs Methodist Church on Saturday, July 31, 2021, 1:00 p.m. – 1:45 p.m., with the funeral service following at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Bob Herron and Pastor Kevin Beard will officiate. Burial will follow in the Rocky Springs Methodist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Avery Harrington, Chad Hubbard, Pheonix Hubbard, Ryan Gresham, Jerry Hubbard, Josh Hubbard, and Jeremy Hubbard.

Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Lail, Brandon Propst, and Jacob Burkes.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Caldwell Hospice (Amorem), 902 Kirkwood St. NW, Lenoir, NC 28645.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Alexander Funeral and Cremation Service.

Condolences may be sent to www.alexfuneralservice.com.