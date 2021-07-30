Town Park Ave. closure planned for tower work

Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman notified The Times that Town Park Ave. will be closed Sunday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2021, for a crane to be delivered and set up. This is ahead of planned work on the nearby cell phone tower on August 3, 2021. The team will mobilize in and build the crane on Sunday and Monday, August 1-2, and will then remove the crane after the work is complete on Wednesday, August 4.

A representative of the crane company, Superior Cranes, Inc., of Charlotte, told Town officials this closure will not impact the delivery of emergency services from the Alexander Rescue Squad and Central Alexander/Taylorsville Fire Department. In addition, the residents of the apartments located north and east of the closure will have full access to both entrances/exits to the complex and travel via Town Park Avenue and Main Avenue.