Allen “Baldy” Icenhour, age 75, of Taylorsville, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021, at VA Hospital Hospice Unit in Salisbury.

He was born March 30, 1946, in Alexander County, the son of the late Gertha Icenhour and Emo Goble Icenhour.

He was a US Army veteran and worked as a mechanic for the Alexander County Bus Garage and was of the Christian faith. He was a member for 32 years and chief of the Wittenburg Fire Department for 13 years. He was also a member of the Corvette Club “who were like family” and enjoyed the time spent with the Apple City Street Rodders. He loved his dog family. He cherished the time spent with friends on trips, he loved his church family and was proud to be an American. In the later years of his life, he enjoyed sitting on the back of his pickup, waving to those that passed by.

Those left to cherish and honor his memory include: his wife of 51 years, Claudette Blankenship Icenhour of the home; mother-in-law, Estelle Blankenship; brother, Steve Icenhour and wife, Connie, of Taylorsville; and nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Millersville Baptist Church. Rev. Bill Orren will officiate. Burial will be in the Veteran National Cemetery in Salisbury, NC.

The body will lie-in-state from Noon until 5 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home and also from 9:30 until 10 a.m. prior to the service at Millersville Baptist Church on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

Memorials may be made to: American Diabetes Association.

