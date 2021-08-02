Heaven gained another angel, Asher Lee Bowman, 5 months old, of Taylorsville, on Monday, August 2, 2021, at his home.

Asher was born March 2, 2021, in Caldwell County, the son of Bryson Bowman and Ashley Griffin.

He was always smiling, very observant, and looking to see what was going on. He was a pretty little blue-eyed, blonde boy who loved to watch cartoons. He will greatly be missed but never forgotten.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Donna Fox; and great-grandparents, Frank Fox and Bill Griffin.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish and honor his memory include maternal grandparents, Joey Griffin and wife Davina; paternal grandparent, Ritchie Bowman; great-grandparents, Barbara Griffin, Betty Fox, and Brenda and Leon Bowman; aunt, Kimberly Griffin; uncles, Christopher Bowman, Dylan Bowman, and Tyler Griffin; great-aunts, Tanya Fox and Angie Fox; great-uncle, Reggie Fox; and cousins, Waylon, Hinson, Ryder, Nicholas, Logan, and Andrew.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel for both Asher and his grandmother, Donna. Rev. Taylor Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

