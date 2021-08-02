Donna Kay Fox, 53, of Taylorsville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 2, 2021, at her home.

Donna was born August 28, 1967, in Catawba County, the daughter of Betty Icenhour Fox of Taylorsville and the late Frank Fox.

She worked for Taylor King Furniture and was a member of Friendship Lutheran Church. She was a family person, always loving, caring, and loved her grandson with all her heart. She enjoyed her flowers and garden, reading books, and loved her dogs.

Including her father, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Asher Bowman.

In addition to her mother, those left to cherish and honor her memory include her sons, Christopher Bowman and girlfriend Ashleigh Helms, Dylan Bowman, and Bryson Bowman and fiancée Ashley Griffin, all of Taylorsville; her sister, Angie Fox (Chad Gant) of Taylorsville; and nephews, Andrew Webb, Logan Webb, and Nicholas Webb.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel for both Donna and her grandson, Asher. Rev. Taylor Miller will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent to www.adamsfunerals.com.

